Tunisia reports daily record of 4,664 new COVID-19 cases

Tunisia has recorded 4,664 new confirmed coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Saturday, a daily record since the start of the pandemic last year.

Ninety more deaths were reported, taking the death toll to more than 14,000, the ministry added.

The total number of cases has climbed to around 403,493.

Tunisia is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, with intensive care wards almost full, health authorities said, adding the situation was catastrophic.

