.
.
.
.
Language

Iran’s Rouhani fears COVID-19 Delta variant may cause fifth wave 

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in Tehran, April 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a meeting in Tehran, April 13, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Iran’s Rouhani fears COVID-19 Delta variant may cause fifth wave

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Tehran 

Published: Updated:

President Hassan Rouhani expressed fears on Saturday that Iran will be hit by a fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic due to an outbreak of the Delta variant.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“It is feared that we are on the way to a fifth wave throughout the country,” Rouhani told a meeting of Iran’s anti-virus taskforce, warning the public to be careful as “the Delta variant has spread” in southern provinces.

Iran is battling the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus.

Covid-19 has killed more than 84,000 people out of over 3.2 million detected infections in the Islamic republic, according to official figures that authorities admit do not account for all infections.

The health ministry has classified as “red” – the highest category on Iran’s coronavirus risk scale – the capital Tehran and nine other cities in Tehran province.

The southern and southeastern provinces of Fars, Hormozgan, Kerman and Sistan-Baluchistan are also now classified as “red.”

Strangled by US sanctions that have made it difficult to make money transfers to foreign firms, Iran says it is struggling to import vaccines for its population of 83 million.

A member of the Imam Khomeini Hospital medical personnel receives a dose of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran February 9, 2021. (Reuters)
A member of the Imam Khomeini Hospital medical personnel receives a dose of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran February 9, 2021. (Reuters)

Just over 4.4 million people have received a first dose of vaccine in Iran, while only 1.7 million have received the necessary two doses, the health ministry says.

“God willing, the situation will improve in terms of vaccinations from next week,” Rouhani said.

The authorities in Iran have approved emergency use of two locally produced vaccines.

Read more:

Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps Asia, prompting curbs as vaccination remains tepid

Australia tightens border to restrict COVID-19 outbreak

Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine seems to protect against Delta variant: European Agency

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Top Content
US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department
Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission
All US, NATO troops left Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base: Official  All US, NATO troops left Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base: Official 
Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ launched by the Houthis in Yemen Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ launched by the Houthis in Yemen
China rejects US criticism on human trafficking, hits back at Washington China rejects US criticism on human trafficking, hits back at Washington
US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More