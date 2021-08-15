Abu Dhabi announces verification process for visitors’ intl vaccine certificates

Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced the verification process for international vaccine certificates for visitors and tourists.

The process will enable visitors to have the green status on the Alhosn app since only vaccinated individuals will be permitted entry to public places in the emirate as of August 20, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The public places in question are shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, retail outlets, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, resorts, health clubs, museums, theme parks and cultural centers, all of which were part of an announcement made by the committee last month.

Prior to departure, visitors will need to go onto the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship app (ICA) and register via the ‘register arrivals’ section.

Once the register arrivals form is completed and an international vaccination certificate is uploaded and submitted, visitors will then receive an SMS message with a link which, once clicked on, will download the Alhosn app.

The Alhosn app has been an integral part of the UAE’s pandemic management strategy, with authorities across the country referring to it for vaccination status and PCR test results, WAM reported.

Upon arrival, visitors will then receive a Unified Identification Number (UID) at the airport or via the ICA app or website. The visitors will then be required to register on the Alhosn app using the UID that was provided to them and the phone number they used for ICA registration or when taking a PCR test within the country.

Visitors will then receive a one-time-password which they will need to use to complete the registration process on the Alhosn app.

