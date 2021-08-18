.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia says single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine over 93 pct effective in Paraguay

  • Font
A view shows vials with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination centre at a city market in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2021. (Reuters)
A view shows vials with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination centre at a city market in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Russia says single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine over 93 pct effective in Paraguay

Reuters, Moscow 

Published: Updated:

Russia’s single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 has demonstrated 93.5 percent efficacy in Paraguay, with data taken from the South American country’s vaccination campaign, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, Sputnik Light had shown 79.4 percent efficacy when it was first authorized for use in May.

The RDIF, citing data from Paraguay’s health ministry collected by July 30, said the vaccine had proved highly effective among more than 320,000 people.

“The use of the single-component vaccine Sputnik Light allows the Paraguayan authorities to shorten vaccination periods for the population and speed up the formation of collective immunity,” RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement.

Read more:

Israel tightens virus restrictions as COVID-19 cases leap

Here are 10 deadly diseases that vaccines helped bring under control

Saudi Arabia extends residency, visit visas until end of Sept amid COVID-19 outbreak

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Analyst International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Analyst
Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions
Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan
Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes
Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh says he is ‘legitimate caretaker’ president Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh says he is ‘legitimate caretaker’ president
US campaign in Afghanistan was doomed from start, says Mikhail Gorbachev US campaign in Afghanistan was doomed from start, says Mikhail Gorbachev
Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More