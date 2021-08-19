No appt needed for COVID-19 vaccines, booster shot for children, elderly: Abu Dhabi

Children, senior citizens, and residents can now take a COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, without the need for appointments at all vaccination centers run by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA).

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, has confirmed that the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children aged three to 17, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 and above, and the COVID-19 booster vaccine shot for individuals who have received their second dose and COVID-19 vaccines for senior citizens and residents are now available via walk-in at all SEHA vaccination centers across Abu Dhabi.

DoH is calling upon all parents in the emirate to get their children vaccinated in order to protect the safety and security of the overall community, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

It said in a statement that the vaccine is the only essential way to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, maximize the prevention of the virus and ensure lives and activities will return back to normal.

DoH highlighted that the booster shot is designed to enhance and strengthen the body’s immunity response against the different contagious strains, especially considering the continuous spread of the COVID-19 virus and the emergence of new variants.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed AlKaabi, Undersecretary of DoH, said: “We continue to strengthen our efforts to maintain the health and safety of all members of the community as it remains at the forefront of our priorities, and we are committed to making COVID-19 vaccines available and accessible to all Abu Dhabi citizens and residents.”

“The whole world has been fighting this pandemic for almost two years and vaccines are the most effective way in defeating it and returning to a normal quality of life.”

