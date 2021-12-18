.
London mayor Sadiq Khan declares ‘major incident’ over omicron spread

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan speaks inside a coronavirus pop-up vaccination center at Chelsea football ground, Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, on December 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

AFP, London

Published: Updated:

London mayor Sadiq Khan on Saturday declared a “major incident” in the British capital due to the spread of the omicron variant.

More than 65,000 new cases were confirmed in London over the past seven days, and 26,418 cases reported in the last 24 hours -– the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

A major incident is defined as an event with a range of serious consequences which requires special arrangements to be implemented, and is aimed at helping authorities support each other to reduce service disruption in the city.

Khan previously declared a major incident on January 8 during a previous wave of the virus, but stood down the order a month later as case numbers fell.

“The surge in cases of the omicron variant across our capital is hugely concerning, so we are once again declaring a major incident because of the threat of COVID-19 to our city,” said Khan.

“It’s right that London’s key agencies work closely together to minimize the impact on our city, including helping to protect the vital vaccination program,” he added.

Britain has recorded record case numbers for three days in a row, prompting the introduction of new regulations and reports of another lockdown on the way.

Read more: Boris Johnson: UK faces ‘tidal wave’ of omicron cases, two doses not enough

