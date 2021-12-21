.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israeli hospital reports first death of patient with omicron variant

  • Font
An illustration picture taken in London on December 2, 2021 shows four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant, and an illustration of the virus. (AFP)
An illustration picture taken in London on December 2, 2021 shows four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant, and an illustration of the virus. (AFP)

Israeli hospital reports first death of patient with omicron variant

Reuters

Published: Updated:

An Israeli hospital on Tuesday confirmed the first known death in the country of a patient with the omicron variant of COVID-19, but said he had suffered from a number of serious pre-existing conditions.

The Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba said the man, in his sixties, died on Monday, two weeks after he was admitted to the coronavirus ward.

A hospital statement said the patient suffered from a variety of serious illnesses. “His morbidity stemmed mainly from pre-existing sicknesses and not from respiratory infection arising from the coronavirus,” it said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

A PCR test led to suspicion that the omicron variant was present so it was sent for DNA analysis, the statement added.

Israeli media reports from The Times of Israel and Ynet said the patient had received two vaccine doses.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said there were at least 340 known cases of omicron in Israel.

Israel's government approved reducing office attendance by 50 percent for public sector employees, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said, to encourage more remote work.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said he ordered the military’s Homefront Command, which is tasked with anti-pandemic measures, to prepare for the eventuality of 5,000 new cases per day.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

First UK patient has died from omicron variant

Science suggests omicron has displaced delta COVID-19 variant: South African expert

Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than delta in human airways: Study

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia doubled this year: Report Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia doubled this year: Report
Iran confirms the death of its envoy to Yemen’s Houthis after COVID-19 infection Iran confirms the death of its envoy to Yemen’s Houthis after COVID-19 infection
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai suspends some activities as precaution amid COVID-19 surge concerns Expo 2020 Dubai suspends some activities as precaution amid COVID-19 surge concerns
Saudi Arabia makes COVID-19 booster shot available three months after second dose Saudi Arabia makes COVID-19 booster shot available three months after second dose
UAE COVID-19 cases soar by more than 50 pct in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 cases soar by more than 50 pct in 24 hours
WHO says COVID-19 variant omicron is spreading and infecting vaccinated people WHO says COVID-19 variant omicron is spreading and infecting vaccinated people
Omicron’s global spread prompts renewed lockdowns, delayed reopenings Omicron’s global spread prompts renewed lockdowns, delayed reopenings
Abu Dhabi receives first shipment of AstraZeneca’s EvuSheld antibody COVID-19 drug Abu Dhabi receives first shipment of AstraZeneca’s EvuSheld antibody COVID-19 drug
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More