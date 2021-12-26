UAE reports over 1,800 COVID-19 cases, highest daily infections since July

The UAE reported the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in almost six months, as it recorded more than 1,800 infections on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health reported 1,803 cases of COVID-19 infections, 618 recoveries and two deaths on Sunday.

Cases in the Gulf country have been steadily rising at slow rates in recent months, but the last time the number of daily infections was this high was at the end of June when the UAE reported 2,184 cases on June 29.

The country has not specified whether any of the new cases where of the omicron variant, though it announced that it reported its first case of the new, highly transmissible variant on December 1.

The UAE remains one of the top countries in the world when it comes to vaccination rates and has managed to report low numbers of cases and deaths in recent months while remaining open to business.

The UAE has reported in November that 100 percent of the population has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 90.3 percent have been fully vaccinated.

The Gulf country also made COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available for everyone over the age of 18 amid rising concerns over Omicron.

