.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE reports over 1,800 COVID-19 cases, highest daily infections since July

  • Font
A woman waits to be tested by medical staff wearing protective equipment, amid the coronavirus outbreak, at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, UAE, April 20, 2020. (Reuters)
A woman waits to be tested by medical staff wearing protective equipment, amid the coronavirus outbreak, at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, UAE, April 20, 2020. (Reuters)

UAE reports over 1,800 COVID-19 cases, highest daily infections since July

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE reported the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in almost six months, as it recorded more than 1,800 infections on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health reported 1,803 cases of COVID-19 infections, 618 recoveries and two deaths on Sunday.

Cases in the Gulf country have been steadily rising at slow rates in recent months, but the last time the number of daily infections was this high was at the end of June when the UAE reported 2,184 cases on June 29.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The country has not specified whether any of the new cases where of the omicron variant, though it announced that it reported its first case of the new, highly transmissible variant on December 1.

The UAE remains one of the top countries in the world when it comes to vaccination rates and has managed to report low numbers of cases and deaths in recent months while remaining open to business.

The UAE has reported in November that 100 percent of the population has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 90.3 percent have been fully vaccinated.

The Gulf country also made COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available for everyone over the age of 18 amid rising concerns over Omicron.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UAE restricts entry to government sites to vaccinated only amid COVID surge concerns

Expo 2020 Dubai suspends some activities as precaution amid COVID-19 surge concerns

Emirates, Hosn offer new solution to ease COVID travel requirements to EU countries

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
Top Content
Trudeau says China ‘playing’ Western states against each other Trudeau says China ‘playing’ Western states against each other
More than 30 civilians killed, bodies burnt in Myanmar’s Kayah state More than 30 civilians killed, bodies burnt in Myanmar’s Kayah state
Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters near presidential palace Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters near presidential palace
South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90 South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90
Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors
UAE announces 1,621 new COVID-19 cases, 585 recoveries, one death in last 24 hours UAE announces 1,621 new COVID-19 cases, 585 recoveries, one death in last 24 hours
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More