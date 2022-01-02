.
UAE announces 2,600 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in last 24 hours

A man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)at St. Paul's Church in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

The UAE health ministry announced on Sunday 2,600 new COVID-19 cases -- an increase of 44 infections from Saturday -- and three deaths, in the last 24 hours.

The statement by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said that the total number of recorded cases in the UAE has risen to 767,093, and the total number of deaths in the country to 2,168.

The Ministry also said it conducted 429,564 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 890 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 746,853.

The UAE has pushed a comprehensive vaccination campaign for its nearly 10 million population.

The Ministry called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

The UAE foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Saturday
will ban non-vaccinated Emirati citizens from traveling abroad from Jan. 10, according to the state news agency WAM, citing the foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Saturday.

The report said that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel. The ban would not apply to those with medical or humanitarian exemptions.

Read more: UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from January 10

