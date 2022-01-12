Saudi Arabia records highest-ever number of new daily COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia has recorded its highest-ever number of new daily COVID-19 cases, with 5,362 new infections and two virus-related deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The previous peak was 4,919 daily cases, recorded in June of 2020.

Case numbers have been climbing rapidly in recent weeks as the more-transmissible omicron variant spreads.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first case of the omicron variant in early December, though to have come from an undisclosed north African country.

The Kingdom has now recorded a total of 593,545 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and 8,899 deaths.

Saudi Arabia’s far-reaching vaccination program has seen 52,901,992 doses of the vaccine administered.

The country recently updated its COVID-19 restrictions, announcing new fines of $266 (1,000 Saudi riyal) for those who break social distancing rules, and $266,000 (100,000 riyal) for repeat offenders.

The Kingdom also reintroduced social distancing measures at Mecca’s Grand Mosque in recent weeks.

Mask mandates in public places, indoors and outdoors, were also reintroduced.

COVID-19 case numbers have been soaring to unprecedented levels worldwide as the more contagious omicron variant spreads.

Global deaths, however, have remained far below the January 2021 peak, as the omicron variant presents less severe symptoms than other forms of the virus.

Neighboring United Arab Emirates recorded 2,562 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the country’s health ministry.

The UAE also announced its first case of the omicron variant in early December.

