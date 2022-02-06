Saudi Arabia records 3,260 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 3,260 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

A total of 708,897 COVID-19 cases and 8,954 virus-related deaths have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the pandemic.

Authorities in the Kingdom will offer booster vaccine shots to people immediately after recovering from the virus, the health ministry announced on Friday.

The booster shot is available three months after the second dose for people who have not tested positive.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Interior announced that citizens traveling outside the country must take a third dose starting from February 9.

Exceptions to this rule include those younger than 16 years of age and citizens who have an exempt status on the Tawakkalna application.

Booster shots are now required to be considered “immune” in the country’s contact-tracing Tawakkalna app for people over 18 who were vaccinated more than eight months ago.

Simultaneously, authorities also passed a law mandating all arrivals into the Kingdom present a negative PCR or antigen test report within 48 hours before departing to and arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia marks further drop in COVID cases with 3,013 new infections in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia mandates booster shot for citizens traveling out of the country

Saudi Arabia allows booster shot for individuals immediately after COVID-recovery