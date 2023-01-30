Theme
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivering remarks during a press conference on February 12, 2021 in Geneva. (File photo: AFP)
WHO says COVID-19 still an international emergency, three years after initial alert

AFP, Geneva
Three years to the day after the World Health Organization sounded the highest level of global alert over COVID-19, it said on Monday the pandemic remains an international crisis.

“The WHO director-general concurs with the advice offered by the committee regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and determines that the event continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern,” the UN health agency said in a statement.

