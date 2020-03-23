Coronavirus: Dubai closes all restaurants, coffee shops

Dubai announced that all restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, coffee shops and food services establishments in the city would close for two weeks from Monday, March 23, in a move to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The news follows an announcement Monday morning that all restaurants in the UAE would close from Wednesday as part of a general closing of all malls, shopping centers, commercial centers, and open markets except for fish, vegetable and meat markets.

“Restaurants and cafes at hotels and hotel apartments serving guests only, and food delivery services and transportation are exempt from the closure,” the statement read.

