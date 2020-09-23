Another country will sign a peace deal with Israel in ‘next day or two’: US diplomat

Another Arab country will sign a peace deal with Israel in the “next day or two,” a senior US diplomat said Wednesday.

“Our plan is to bring more countries, which we will have more being announced very soon … One [country will sign] in the next day or two,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft told Al Arabiya.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I know others are going to be following,” she added.

The United Arab Emirates announced in August a deal with Israel to establish diplomatic ties and normalize relations. Bahrain followed suit and the three countries signed the Abraham Accords at the White House on Sept. 15.

Morocco, Oman and Sudan have been reported to be among other countries looking to forge ties with Tel Aviv amid a flurry of diplomatic efforts by Washington to warm relations between the Arab region and Israel.

Craft expressed US hopes that Saudi Arabia would also sign a peace deal with Israel. “Obviously, we would welcome for Saudi Arabia to be next. But what’s important is that we focus on the agreement and we do not allow the [Iranian] regime to exploit the goodwill of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, or Israel.

“We want to bring everyone on board in hopes that this will allow the Iranian citizens to see that people really want peace in the Middle East, and they are part of this peace,” Craft said.

Iran

Craft slammed Iran for its disruptive and malign behavior in the region.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman told the UN General Assembly earlier Wednesday that his country had extended a hand to Tehran for peace but was met with more terrorist activities.

“Any time anyone extends a hand to Iran, it must be to the Iranian citizens,” Craft said, adding that countries must be “very careful and cautious” because Iran exploits other countries.

Read more:

Hezbollah has destroyed Lebanon, must disarm: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman

UAE, Bahrain, Israel and the US ‘change the course of history’

US and UAE eye F-35 agreement before December 2: Reuters

Last Update: Wednesday, 23 September 2020 KSA 22:25 - GMT 19:25