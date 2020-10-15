US elections: Biden in hot water after leaked emails show link to Ukraine energy firm

Leaked emails published Wednesday linking former Vice President Joe Biden to a Ukrainian energy firm have landed the Democratic presidential nominee in hot water, as Facebook and Twitter moved to censor links to the story, citing the need for fact-checking.

The New York Post released alleged email correspondence between Biden’s son, Hunter, and an adviser to the controversial Burisma energy firm in Ukraine.

In an email dated April 17, 2015, the younger Biden is thanked by the Burisma official for an introduction to his father.

The Trump campaign has accused Joe Biden of hiding the truth behind the circumstances, which led to Hunter Biden’s employment with Burisma. The Trump campaign alleges that Hunter was paid $83,000 per month at the Ukrainian company, while Biden was VP as a result of political influence exerted.

Biden has repeatedly denied any conflict of interest. He also denied that he ever spoke with his son about the Ukraine job.

According to Wednesday’s article in the New York Post, the elder Biden allegedly met with Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma.

The computer with the emails was seized by the FBI in Delaware in 2019 and had pictures and videos of Hunter Biden smoking crack cocaine and other sexually explicit videos.

It is unclear who turned over the emails or material to the New York Post, but a copy of the computer’s hard drive was reportedly handed over to the lawyer of Rudy Guiliani, an advisor to US President Donald Trump.

Trump was impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstruction in the Democratic-led House of Representatives after asking Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. The Republican-controlled Senate acquitted him.

The Trump campaign released several statements on Wednesday’s report. “Americans deserve a full accounting of the conversations Joe Biden had with Hunter, and what Joe Biden discussed with Vadym Pozharskyi,” Tim Murtaugh, the Trump 2020 Communications Director, said.

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication of this article.

Meanwhile, Facebook and Twitter prevented links to the story from being posted, saying there needed to be fact-checking done by third-party checking partners.

“While I will intentionally not link to the New York Post, I want be clear that this story is eligible to be fact-checked by Facebook’s third-party fact-checking partners. In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform,” Andy Stone, Communications Director at Facebook, tweeted.

