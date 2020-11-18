Coronavirus: UAE bans private parties on National Day, Christmas, New Year

Officials in the United Arab Emirates have warned that private parties are banned during the upcoming UAE 49th National Day, Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The official WAM news agency tweeted a list of rules that businesses and residents must abide by during the upcoming festivities.

Dr.Saif Al Dhaheri: With #UAENationalDay, #ChristmasDay and #NewYear's Eve celebrations approaching, we stress the importance of adhering to precautionary and preventive health and safety measures during all activities to tackle #COVID19. #WamNews pic.twitter.com/LvRN4TN02l