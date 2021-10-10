Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing reveals fireplace explosion injuries

French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain, revealed he has suffered from an accident last year in his home when his fireplace exploded, he shared in an Instagram post on Saturday showing his body covered in medical bandages.

The photo he shared also showed scars and burn marks on his face.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I finally feel ready to share this. I’ve been hiding this for too long and it’s time for you to know,” the French designer said. “Exactly a year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded.”

Rousteing apparently “hid” the accident from the public because he felt “ashamed,” he said in the social media post.

“I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible… To be honest I am not really sure why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities.”

He has been the creative director of French fashion brand Balmain since 2011.

“Now, a year later – healed, happy and healthy. I realize how truly blessed I am and I thank GOD everyday of my life,” he said, thanking doctors for treating him even though hospitals were overwhelmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To the doctors and nurses at Saint Louis [Hospital in Paris], and to all those who helped me during this long recovery and kept my secret: a profound thank you. I love you,” Rousteing added.

Read more:

Hermes hosts fashion show at Paris airport hangar

Protester with climate change banner crashes Louis Vuitton show, tackled by security

Chanel’s iconic couturier Karl Lagerfeld dies at 85