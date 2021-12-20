‘Not a party’: UK says of picture of PM Johnson at lockdown gathering

A photograph showing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and more than a dozen other people drinking wine in the garden of his Downing Street residence during a lockdown last year does not show a party, his deputy said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The picture, published by the Guardian, shows Johnson with his wife Carrie, who appears to be holding their newborn son, and two other people at a table on a terrace in the Downing Street garden with cheese and wine.

“Downing Street use that garden as a place of work,” Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Times Radio. “That’s not against the regulations.”

“I genuinely don’t think it gets classified as a party,” Raab said. “I don’t think it was a party.”

Read more:

London mayor Sadiq Khan declares ‘major incident’ over omicron spread

New COVID-19 restrictions ‘inevitable’ in UK: Health minister

Visitors from UK to Germany must enter 14-day mandatory quarantine