Expo City Dubai hopes to bring the world together again during this Ramadan
Evoking nostalgia and giving glimpses into Ramadan traditions in the UAE and beyond, Expo City Dubai’s ‘Hai Ramadan,’ running from March 3 to April 25, 2023, promises to be a true celebration of the holy month with an enchanting atmosphere, delicious food and exciting activities.
Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director – Expo City Dubai, said: “Just as Expo 2020 Dubai brought the world together once before, Expo City Dubai’s ‘Hai Ramadan’ will bring together different communities from all over during the holy month. We are excited that our visitors will be able to rejoice in some of the world’s most famous and well-known Ramadan traditions in a single destination.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The festivities – an experiential interpretation of ‘hai,’ an Arabic word with a dual meaning of ‘neighborhood’ and ‘welcome’ – will run for more than 50 days, beginning on March 3, the weekend prior to the UAE’s traditional celebration of ‘Haq Al Laila,’ in preparation for the start of Ramadan two weeks later.
A cultural journey
‘Hai Ramadan’ will take visitors on a cultural journey where they can share unique experiences from across the Islamic world. From regional cuisine to international gastronomy and enticing street food, visitors will also have the chance to indulge in an array of food and beverages, reflecting the joy of breaking fast and sharing a meal with a loved one during the holy month.
Worshippers will be able to access a dedicated mosque on site for all prayers, including ‘Isha’ and the later ‘Taraweeh ‘and ‘Tahajjud’ prayers. After the ‘Taraweeh’ prayer, storytellers will evoke the ancient Arab art of ‘Hakawati’ – narrating folktales and stories of adventure, culture, religion, and morality.
Additionally, Expo City Dubai’s very own ‘Misaharati’ – classic Ramadan figures who would wake up their communities with drumming and singing, traditionally before dawn, to drink water and partake in Suhoor – will celebrate the experience of this age-old tradition throughout the day.
Al Wasl Plaza will offer a family-friendly theatrical show by Expo 2020 Dubai's official mascots, Rashid and Latifa, and children of all ages are welcome to join workshops and games to learn about elements of Emirati culture and the values of Ramadan, such as kindness, generosity and compassion.
To promote a healthy lifestyle, Expo City Dubai will host sports tournaments for adults with a dedicated zone that will feature games, fitness and wellness activations for people of all activity levels. A full schedule of events will be published nearer the time.
An ideal destination for gatherings of family and friends, entry to ‘Hai Ramadan,’ including the Al Wasl show and sports activities, is free, with charges for some workshops and games. A bustling night market will see homegrown vendors offer perfumes, gifts, and tailor-made clothing, and a corporate Iftar option will be on offer.
‘Hai Ramadan’ will take place from 4pm to 10pm in the run-up to Ramadan, and from 5p.m. to 2 a.m. during Ramadan.
Read more:
Ramadan 2023: Reduced working hours expected for UAE employees
Saudi Arabia’s GEA to host Middle East first’s entertainment forum
Alicia Keys in AlUla: Superstar to perform again at Maraya venue in Saudi Arabia
-
Ramadan 2023: Reduced working hours expected for UAE employeesEmployees across the United Arab Emirates can expect shorter working days soon with the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan on or around ... Gulf
-
Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr 2023: Expected dates, public holidays in UAE, Saudi ArabiaRamadan is expected to fall on March 23 this year, according to the Emirates Astronomical Society.While the precise start of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr ... Saudi Arabia
-
AlUla Arts Festival returns with Saudi Arabia’s first Andy Warhol exhibitionThe AlUla Arts Festival will return for its second edition on February 16 with Saudi Arabia’s first exhibition of artworks by the renowned American ... Art and culture
-
Saudi Founding Day: Employees to enjoy long weekend with Feb. 22-23 official holidayEmployees in Saudi Arabia will enjoy a long weekend as the Kingdom prepares to mark its “Founding Day” for the second year.Wednesday February 22 is a ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia’s GEA to host Middle East first’s entertainment forumSaudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) is set to host the Middle East’s first International Entertainment Forum from March 5-8, the ... Saudi Arabia