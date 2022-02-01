Alicia Keys to perform in AlUla, host town hall with female entrepreneurs, creatives

American music icon Alicia Keys is set to perform at Saudi Arabia’s AlUla for the first time on February 11 at the Maraya concert hall.

“I feel the future emerging in a way I was never aware of before. And as an artist, I feel a sense of belonging and connection - with nature, with humanity, with the magic of this special place,” Keys said in a statement issued to the media.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Titled ‘One Night Only,’ the Grammy-award-winning singer has added AlUla to her list of touring destinations to showcase her latest album ‘KEYS’ which was debuted at EXPO 2020 Dubai.

“I’m excited to add AlUla to the very exclusive and special list,” the artist said in the same statement.

Additionally, Keys will host a town hall event titled ‘Women to Women’ with the first female Saudi Ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud on February 12.

The event aims to bring together female entrepreneurs, business owners, creatives, artists, and the beautiful array of women to talk about “power, purpose, and progression,” according to the statement shared with media.

During a previous visit to the Kingdom, Keys met women business owners who had a “powerful sense of creating meaningful experiences.”

She said, “I visited a women’s art school in the old town and got to see firsthand the continuation of the timeless artisan traditions.”

The artist has sold more than 90 million records and is a best-selling musician with shows around the world. A classically trained pianist, she started composing songs at age 12 and secured a record deal at 15 years old.

The February 11 performance is happening as part of ‘AlUla Moments,’ a range of events that continue into February with two more female artists - rising popstar Naika and regional sensation Rahma Riyadh.

The events are taking place at the Maraya concert hall, which means reflection or mirror in Arabic, and is built close to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, al-Hijra.

Tickets for the concert are on sale and the event will be broadcast on MBC and YouTube (AlUla Moments).

Read more:

Destination Cosmos: Space-themed digital art exhibit set to be launched in Dubai

Diners in Boulevard Riyadh City thrilled by horror-themed restaurant

Musician Naseer Shamma seeks to rebuild Iraq through music, culture