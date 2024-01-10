Israeli actor Idan Amedi from hit Netflix show ‘Fauda’ seriously wounded in Gaza war

Israeli media reported Tuesday that an actor on the hit Netflix show “Fauda” has been seriously wounded in the Gaza Strip.

Idan Amedi, 35, was sedated and intubated at an Israeli hospital and covered in shrapnel wounds, the Israeli news site Ynet said.

He was in stable condition. Ynet said Amedi has been on reserve duty since Hamas launched its attack on southern Israel on October 7 and was wounded Monday.

“Fauda” follows a team of undercover agents from Israel’s domestic security agency Shin Bet in their operations against Palestinians.

While the show is critically acclaimed, some Palestinians say it trivializes their experience under Israel’s open-ended military occupation of the West Bank.

Amedi played Sagi Tzur, a rookie undercover agent, during the series’ second to fourth seasons, and is also a successful singer-songwriter in Israel.

Israel has enlisted roughly 360,000 reserve soldiers from all walks of life in its war against Hamas.

