Saudi fast food joint ALBAIK to setup mobile restaurants for Qatar World Cup

Saudi-origin fast-food joint ALBAIK has sent mobile restaurants to Qatar to serve World Cup attendees.

The restaurant said in a social media post that two out of five trucks are on their way to Qatar “to participate in serving our loved ones there during football matches.”

Advertisement

#حب_يجمع_العالم ⚽️ #البيك

أول مطعمين متحركين من أصل ٥ في طريقهم إلى دولة #قطر الشقيقة للمشاركة في خدمة احبائنا هناك خلال مباريات كرة القدم#صنع_في_السعودية#بحبك_نكبر 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/tyUF0uUZtx — ®ALBAIK (@albaik) October 25, 2022

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The much-awaited soccer event starts on November 20.

First established in 1974 in Jeddah, ALBAIK became the first fast-food joint in the Kingdom’s market to introduce broasted chicken.

After ALBAIK’s claim to fame in Saudi Arabia with over 120 restaurants, it ventured out of the Kingdom for the first time where it opened two branches in Bahrain in 2020.

In 2021, the fast-food chain arrived in Dubai to much fanfare. Residents queued for hours at its Dubai Mall outlet to buy one of many famous foodstuff ALBAIK sells.

It is now open in Mall of the Emirates, Sharjah City Center, and Ajman City Center, with more on the way.

An outlet at Dubai’s Expo 2020 saw great footfall. They are expected to start a branch in the UAE capital city Abu Dhabi soon.

Read more:

Qatar to hold Bollywood music festival in World Cup stadium

Qatar emir rubbishes ‘unprecedented campaign’ of criticism as host of FIFA World Cup

Spanish man trekking to Qatar for World Cup goes missing after crossing into Iran