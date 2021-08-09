The world’s top five richest footballers in 2021

Football is one of the most popular sports in the world and like any other sports, it has its superstars. With more than four billion fans across the world, the industry’s most prominent athletes are known to be extremely well-paid.

Here’s a look at the top five richest football players in the world.

5. Paul Pogba: Net Worth $200 million

French footballer Paul Pogba who plays for Premier League club Manchester United has a net worth of around $200 million, according to sports news media Goal.

The 28-year-old, who also plays for the French national team, was formerly a Juventus FC player.

With a weekly salary of around $25 million and endorsements almost $4.5 million, Pogba is one of England’s richest footballers.

4. Gareth Bale: Net Worth $250 million

Gareth Bale, who currently plays for Real Madrid, has a net worth of $250 million, according to Goal.

Previously a player for England’s Tottenham Hotspur, the 32-year-old Welsh athlete earns most of his wealth from endorsement deals and investments.

His sponsorship deals alone are worth $6 million.

3. Neymar Jr.: Net worth $188 million

Neymar Jr. plays for French football club Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

The 29-year-old Brazilian’s net worth is around $188 million as of 2021, according to Sports Virsa, and is one of the most followed footballers on social media.

2. Lionel Messi: Net worth $400 million

Argentine professional football player Lionel Messi has a net worth of around $400 million.

The 33-year-old played for FC Barcelona for several years before officially leaving the club on Sunday. He is by far one of the industry’s most successful players and one of history’s most talented footballers.

After Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi was the world’s second billionaire footballer in history, according to Forbes.

Messi is the third-richest football player in the world and has some of the most expensive deals with high-paying sports brands.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: Net worth $500 million

Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably one of the football industry’s most well-known athletes, has a net worth of $500 million, according to Sports Virsa.

Originally from Portugal, Ronaldo plays for Italy’s Juventus football club.

As of 2021, the 36-year-old is the richest football player in the world and the first-ever footballer to become a billionaire, according to Forbes.

