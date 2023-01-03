Theme
Musalli al-Muammar speaks during a press conference at Al Nassr's Mrsool Park stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Ronaldo ‘deserves’ payout for joining Al Nassr, says club president

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English
Cristiano Ronaldo “deserves” to be paid a large sum for joining Saudi club Al Nassr, the club’s president Musalli al-Muammar said during a press conference on Tuesday evening.

The club has not made public the exact amount paid for his signing, and while media reports have estimated figures in the hundreds of millions, al-Muammar dismissed reports as “inaccurate.”

“He is the best player in football history, so it is normal that he will be the highest in terms of the cost of salary and this is something that he really deserves.”

Regarding media reports on Ronaldo’s payout, al-Muammar said: “There are so many pieces of information that are inaccurate.”

The Portuguese player will attract more revenue to the club, al-Muammar added, which is already in discussions with new sponsors.

The star striker touched down in Riyadh late on Monday to meet with fans and club officials.

He signed with Al Nassr agreeing to play with the club until 2025, after leaving previous club Manchester United.

