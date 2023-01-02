Football star Cristiano Ronaldo on his way to Riyadh to join Al Nassr club
Football star and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way to Saudi Arabia where Saudi club Al Nassr announced he will display his new team’s blue and yellow colors on Tuesday.
Ronaldo shared a story on his Instagram saying “Hi guys, see you soon,” tagging Al Nassr club in the story.
🎥| @Cristiano greets his fans on the way to Riyadh to join his new club! #EKHNews_EN pic.twitter.com/XYU1fTgUhQ— AlEkhbariya News (@EKHNews_EN) January 2, 2023
Al Nassr on Monday called on its fans in a post on Twitter to keep an eye on Riyadh’s Mrsool Park.
“All eyes on Riyadh as the world’s greatest Cristiano will be unveiled in Al Nassr colors for the very first time,” it said in the post, adding that the event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Saudi capital.
All eyes on Riyadh as the world's greatest @Cristiano will be unveiled in Al Nassr colours for the very first time 🔥⌛️— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 2, 2023
📍 Mrsool Park @VictoryArena_sa
🗓️ Tomorrow, 3 Jan
🕗 7pm#HalaRonaldo 💛 pic.twitter.com/o2z8p1dnW4
After much anticipation, Ronaldo’s deal with Al Nassr was confirmed over the weekend where the contract will run until 2025, the club revealed. During the signing ceremony, Ronaldo was handed the number 7 shirt with Al Nassr club describing the new move as “history in the making.”
