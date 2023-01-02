Theme
Football star and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi club Al Nassr. (Twitter)
Football star Cristiano Ronaldo on his way to Riyadh to join Al Nassr club

Football star and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way to Saudi Arabia where Saudi club Al Nassr announced he will display his new team’s blue and yellow colors on Tuesday.

Ronaldo shared a story on his Instagram saying “Hi guys, see you soon,” tagging Al Nassr club in the story.



Al Nassr on Monday called on its fans in a post on Twitter to keep an eye on Riyadh’s Mrsool Park.

“All eyes on Riyadh as the world’s greatest Cristiano will be unveiled in Al Nassr colors for the very first time,” it said in the post, adding that the event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Saudi capital.



After much anticipation, Ronaldo’s deal with Al Nassr was confirmed over the weekend where the contract will run until 2025, the club revealed. During the signing ceremony, Ronaldo was handed the number 7 shirt with Al Nassr club describing the new move as “history in the making.”

