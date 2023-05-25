WWE championship in Jeddah will be a ‘great match’: AJ Styles

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship in Jeddah on Saturday between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles is set to be a “great match,” Styles told Al Arabiya English on Thursday.

The veteran wrestler returns to the ring after an ankle injury sidelined him in December, and he is now competing for the newly-created World Heavyweight Championship belt.

“It should be a lot of fun for everybody, including Seth and myself. I think it’s going to be a great match.”

“It’s going to be hot, no doubt about that. A lot of sweat going to be flying for sure, but it’s going to be a great match.”

The 45-year-old Smackdown wrestler spoke about his preparations for the match, which will be his first since breaking his ankle in December.

“I would love to be in better ring shape, but it is what it is, we’re at where we’re at. I’ve just got to do what I can to prepare, hopefully get my breathing under control while I’m out there in the ring and everything should be fine.”

After 24 years in the business, Styles admits that he has one eye on retirement as he has begun to feel the effects of the physically-demanding sport.

“Wrestling has taken its toll on me throughout the years, but I'm still going strong and I still enjoy what I do.”

“So that pushes me to try to have the best match that I possibly can. I'm in my latter years of my career, so I've got to make the best of it.”

After retiring from wrestling, the 45-year-old said that he hopes to continue working with the WWE in some capacity, as he enjoys mentoring younger wrestlers.

Styles praised Saudi fans, who he says are always anxious to see their favorite wrestlers in action.

“The fans are really great. Maybe because we don't come here every other month, we're coming here every couple of months… and they're always anxious to see us and, and happy for wrestling.”

