Pogba provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substance

French footballer Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a prohibited substance, according to a statement issued on Monday by Italy’s National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO Italia).

The 30-year-old Juventus midfielder was tested after Juve’s Serie A match with Udinese on August 20. He faces a two to four-year suspension if found guilty. His contract with the Italian club expires in June 2026.

High levels of “non-endogenous testosterone metabolites were detected in Pogba’s system,” NADO said.

Testosterone is a hormone that increases an athlete’s performance and heightens endurance level.

“The National Anti-Doping Tribunal, in acceptance of the request proposed by the National Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office, proceeds to suspend athlete Paul Labile Pogba as a precautionary measure for violation for Articles 2.1 and 2.2,” NADO Italia said in a statement published on its official website.

A police investigation is currently underway in France into allegations that Pogba was targeted by extortionists – including by his older brother, Mathias, who has denied the charges.

