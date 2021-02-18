.
.
.
.
Language

UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed receives a letter from president Putin

Abu Dhabi Crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) receives a letter by Russian President Vladimir Putin from President Ramzan Kadyrov of Chechnya (left). (WAM)
Abu Dhabi Crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) receives a letter by Russian President Vladimir Putin from President Ramzan Kadyrov of Chechnya (left). (WAM)

UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed receives a letter from president Putin

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a letter from Russian president Vladimir Putin about the relationship between the two countries. It also included matters of mutual interest and areas of concern, state news agency WAM reported Thursday.

The President of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov delivered the letter to the Crown Prince.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In response to the latter, the Crown Prince, who is also Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, extended his greetings to Putin.

During the meeting with President Kadyrov, the pair also discussed how the relationship between Chechnya and the United Arab Emirates could be improved.

President Kadyrov congratulated the UAE for its Hope Probe mission to Mars, and lauded the country’s efforts to support other nations in their COVID-19 vaccination drives, and for its medical support in Chechnya.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown prince’s Court.

Read more:

First UAE ambassador to Israel tweets from new official account

UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority lifts safety ban on Boeing 737 MAX jet

Man gifts girlfriend stolen baby camel, arrested by Dubai Police

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance
US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi

Top Content

Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance
Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk begins to see snowfall as Kingdom expects weekend thunderstorms Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk begins to see snowfall as Kingdom expects weekend thunderstorms
Watch: Trump Plaza Hotel demolished in Atlantic City’s Jersey Shore area Watch: Trump Plaza Hotel demolished in Atlantic City’s Jersey Shore area
Raghad Saddam Hussein reveals her father’s feud with her husband Hussein Kamel Raghad Saddam Hussein reveals her father’s feud with her husband Hussein Kamel
Egypt autopsy offers new clues 3,600 years after murder of a pharaoh Egypt autopsy offers new clues 3,600 years after murder of a pharaoh
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi explosive-laden drone targeting Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi explosive-laden drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More