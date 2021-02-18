UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed receives a letter from president Putin

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a letter from Russian president Vladimir Putin about the relationship between the two countries. It also included matters of mutual interest and areas of concern, state news agency WAM reported Thursday.

The President of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov delivered the letter to the Crown Prince.

In response to the latter, the Crown Prince, who is also Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, extended his greetings to Putin.

During the meeting with President Kadyrov, the pair also discussed how the relationship between Chechnya and the United Arab Emirates could be improved.

President Kadyrov congratulated the UAE for its Hope Probe mission to Mars, and lauded the country’s efforts to support other nations in their COVID-19 vaccination drives, and for its medical support in Chechnya.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown prince’s Court.

