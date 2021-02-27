Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours

The Arab Coalition said on Saturday it intercepted and downed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait.

The attempted attack comes less than 24 hours after the Arab Coalition thwarted three attacks by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia.

The coalition had announced on Friday night that a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis was targeting civilian areas in the southern regions of Saudi Arabia.

The Arab Coalition had thwarted a second attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Saudi Arabia just hours after it had destroyed a drone that was launched by the group towards the Kingdom’s Khamis Mushait on Friday afternoon.

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, the coalition’s spokesperson General Turki al-Maliki said on Friday.

“Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Friday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in (Khamis Mushait),” al-Maliki said, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“These acts of aggression to deliberately and systematically target civilians and civilian objects by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia amount to war crimes.”

The terrorist group has been ramping up its efforts to strike Saudi Arabia and several areas in Yemen outside its control.

