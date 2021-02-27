.
.
.
.
Language

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours

Arab Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki. (File photo: AFP)
Arab Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki. (File photo: AFP)

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition said on Saturday it intercepted and downed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait.

The attempted attack comes less than 24 hours after the Arab Coalition thwarted three attacks by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The coalition had announced on Friday night that a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis was targeting civilian areas in the southern regions of Saudi Arabia.

The Arab Coalition had thwarted a second attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Saudi Arabia just hours after it had destroyed a drone that was launched by the group towards the Kingdom’s Khamis Mushait on Friday afternoon.

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, the coalition’s spokesperson General Turki al-Maliki said on Friday.

“Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Friday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in (Khamis Mushait),” al-Maliki said, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“These acts of aggression to deliberately and systematically target civilians and civilian objects by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia amount to war crimes.”

The terrorist group has been ramping up its efforts to strike Saudi Arabia and several areas in Yemen outside its control.

Read more:

Arab Coalition stops second Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia hours after failed attempt

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Saudi Arabia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Universities across Saudi Arabia open COVID-19 vaccine centers  Universities across Saudi Arabia open COVID-19 vaccine centers 
Biden will protect US interests, White House says in first remarks on Syria strike Biden will protect US interests, White House says in first remarks on Syria strike

Top Content

Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon
Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ US report’s assessment on murder of Jamal Khashoggi Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ US report’s assessment on murder of Jamal Khashoggi
Ship in Gulf of Oman struck by unexplained blast; crew safe Ship in Gulf of Oman struck by unexplained blast; crew safe
US wants change but not ‘rupture’ with Saudi Arabia: Blinken US wants change but not ‘rupture’ with Saudi Arabia: Blinken
Widow of slain Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio says he was ‘betrayed’ Widow of slain Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio says he was ‘betrayed’
Three protesters killed in clashes with Iraq security forces in Nasiriyah Three protesters killed in clashes with Iraq security forces in Nasiriyah

Before you go

Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts
Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts

Explore More