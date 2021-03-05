Saudi Arabia: Child, civilian injured due to debris from latest Houthi drone attacks

Saudi Arabia’s civil defense said on Friday a child and a civilian were injured due to the debris of the latest drone attacks on the Kingdom’s Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rafidah by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The debris of intercepting the Houthi’s explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) launched by the Houthis towards the Kingdom fell into residential areas in the provinces of Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rafidah, the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense said in a statement.

A ten-year-old child was injured and was treated by the Saudi Red Crescent, and a Saudi civilian was also wounded while driving his car, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, the authorities said.

The Arab Coalition said it intercepted and destroyed six explosive-laden UAVs launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The Arab Coalition has reported in recent weeks increased aerial attacks launched by Houthis in Yemen towards civilian areas in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia said on Thursday the Houthis launched a ballistic missile towards the southern Jazan region. On Tuesday, a Houthi military projectile fell in Jazan, injuring at least five civilians.

The attacks on Jazan came days after the Coalition said it had thwarted a ballistic missile attack by the Houthis on the Saudi capital Riyadh and destroyed six armed drones launched towards cities in the Kingdom’s south.

Riyadh had also said a Houthi drone attack caused a fire in a civilian aircraft at an airport in Abha mid-February.

With Agencies

