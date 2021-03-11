.
.
.
.
Language

Five ISIS suspects given death sentence in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Public Prosecution criminalizes insults over social media
Saudi Public Prosecution. (Supplied)
Terrorism

Five ISIS suspects given death sentence in Saudi Arabia

Followed Unfollow

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A preliminary death sentence was issued against five ISIS suspects in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The correspondent said that those sentenced to death were linked to terrorist incidents in the Kingdom.

The five susepcts are among 45 others who are members of an ISIS terrorist cell, the correspondent added.

The terrorist cell carried out criminal activities that took place in Saudi Arabia, including the assassination of security men, and a mosque bombing in Abha. The cell was also involved in the bombings of al-Mashhad Mosque in Najran and al-Rida Mosque in al-Ahsa in Saudi Arabia.

Read more:

Suspected ISIS member, Bataclan attack perpetrator arrested by Italian police

January 2022 trial set for ISIS militants nicknamed 'Beatles', accused of beheadings

Iraq executes three convicted of ‘terrorism’: Official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Top Content

Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince? Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?
Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict
Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert
Israel's Netanyahu to visit Abu Dhabi on first official trip to UAE: AP Israel's Netanyahu to visit Abu Dhabi on first official trip to UAE: AP
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi missile launcher in Yemen’s Marib: SPA Arab Coalition destroys Houthi missile launcher in Yemen’s Marib: SPA
Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More