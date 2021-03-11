Five ISIS suspects given death sentence in Saudi Arabia

A preliminary death sentence was issued against five ISIS suspects in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

The correspondent said that those sentenced to death were linked to terrorist incidents in the Kingdom.

The five susepcts are among 45 others who are members of an ISIS terrorist cell, the correspondent added.

The terrorist cell carried out criminal activities that took place in Saudi Arabia, including the assassination of security men, and a mosque bombing in Abha. The cell was also involved in the bombings of al-Mashhad Mosque in Najran and al-Rida Mosque in al-Ahsa in Saudi Arabia.

