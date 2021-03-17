.
Over 18 Houthi fighters killed in ambush in Yemen’s Taiz: Yemeni army

An army personnel carrier is positioned at the site of a police barracks, which was bombed by al Qaeda insurgents in al-Mahfad in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan May 23, 2014. Picture taken May 23, 2014. To match Insight YEMEN-CAMP/ REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah (YEMEN - Tags: MILITARY POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
An army personnel carrier is seen at the site of a police barracks in Yemen. (File photo: Reuters)

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Over 18 fighters belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militia were killed in an ambush in the Maqbanah District of Yemen’s Taiz, the Yemeni Army said on Wednesday.

The army announced on Tuesday that it made significant advances on several position in western Taiz as the Houthis retreated.

“Yemen army troops keep on advancing, managing to take control over many positions & hills western Taiz amid retreating of Houthis coup militia after experiencing huge losses” the army’s official media center wrote on Twitter.

Fighting between the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and the Houthis has recently escalated in the disputed Taiz in the southwestern region of the country.

