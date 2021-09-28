Dubai’s Emirates to restart flights to London Gatwick from December

Emirates Airline will restart flights to London Gatwick Airport – the UK’s second busiest airport - from December 10 following the easing of restrictions on vaccinated travelers from the United Arab Emirates, the Dubai-based carrier announced on Tuesday.

The world’s largest international airline will resume services to its second London gateway with a daily flight operated by a B777 aircraft, across first, business and economy class, restoring operations between the airline and a total of six UK airports.

Flight EK015, will depart Dubai International (DXB) at 7:40 a.m. and arrive in London Gatwick (LGW) at 11:40 a.m., while flight EK016 will depart London Gatwick at 1:35 p.m. and arrive in Dubai at 12:40 a.m. the following day (all times are local).

The announcement comes ahead of the UK lifting restrictions on vaccinated travelers from the UAE starting October 4. Vaccinated residents from the UAE will be able to visit the UK without the need to quarantine if they have one of three UK-recognized vaccines; Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Emirates said in a statement it will also aid international visitors traveling to UAE to see the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The addition of London Gatwick Airport to flight schedules in December will restore Emirates’ UK operations to six gateways, alongside the six times daily A380 London Heathrow service: double daily A380 flights to Manchester, ten weekly service to Birmingham, daily service to Glasgow, and four weekly service to Newcastle.

By the end of December, the airline will offer 84 weekly flights to the UK, making it easier for UK customers to access Emirates’ growing global network of over 120 destinations - close to 90 percent of Emirates’ pre-pandemic network, and for international travelers to visit the UK.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer, said: “We’re very pleased to resume Emirates flights to and from London Gatwick, offering more ways for people and businesses to connect with our ever-growing global network.”

“With the UK simplifying travel and accepting international vaccination certificates, we’ve seen a big surge in demand as people have been a lot more confident in booking trips for the coming months and further ahead, be it for business, a winter sun escape or to visit family and friends.”

“Gatwick has long been a valued partner for Emirates, and we look forward to welcoming passengers back onboard an Emirates flight soon.”

Stephen King, head of airline relations at London Gatwick Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome Emirates back to Gatwick in December. Emirates has been a hugely popular airline for Gatwick passengers and it’s fantastic that we are once again able to offer passengers across London and the Southeast the opportunity to connect with Dubai and beyond.”

