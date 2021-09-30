.
Gulf Air begins first commercial flight from Bahrain to Israel

This picture shows a Gulf Air Airbus A320neo aircraft during the 2018 Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) at the Sakhir Airbase, south of the Bahraini capital Manama on November 14 2018. (AFP)
AFP

Published:

The airline said in a statement when the announcement was made on September 9 that it would be operating two flights per week on the route.

The airline said the move comes as part of the “political, commercial and civil aviation agreements signed last year between the two countries.”

Bahrain signed the US-brokered Abraham Accord, agreeing to normalize relations with Israel last year.

The Gulf country had named its ambassador to Israel in March and Israel named its first ambassador to Bahrain at the beginning of this month.

Bahrain is one of four Arab countries to have normalized relations with Israel alongside the UAE, Sudan and Morocco.


