Gulf Air begins first commercial flight from Bahrain to Israel

The airline said in a statement when the announcement was made on September 9 that it would be operating two flights per week on the route.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The airline said the move comes as part of the “political, commercial and civil aviation agreements signed last year between the two countries.”

Bahrain signed the US-brokered Abraham Accord, agreeing to normalize relations with Israel last year.

The Gulf country had named its ambassador to Israel in March and Israel named its first ambassador to Bahrain at the beginning of this month.

Bahrain is one of four Arab countries to have normalized relations with Israel alongside the UAE, Sudan and Morocco.

Read more:

Israel’s foreign minister lands in Bahrain on landmark visit

Israel gears up to take part in Expo 2020 Dubai

Bahrain’s Gulf Air launches direct flights with Israel’s Tel Aviv on September 30