US envoy to Yemen heads to Saudi Arabia to discuss Houthi actions, concerns over Iran

The US envoy to Yemen is heading to Saudi Arabia to discuss concerns with Iran and the Houthis detention of US Embassy staff in Sanaa, the State Department said Tuesday.

“US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel today to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Manama, Bahrain, joining an interagency team to coordinate approaches to regional security and a broad range of concerns with Iran,” the statement read.

Lenderking has been shuttling back and forth in an effort to help reach a ceasefire in the yearslong war.

“He also will discuss the Houthis’ continued detention of some Yemeni staff of the US Embassy in Sana’a and the Houthis’ breach of the US Embassy compound in Sanaa,” the State Department said.

Yemen’s Houthi militia has detained US Embassy staff and the Iran-backed group seized property from the US Embassy compound, a State Department official told Al Arabiya English last week.

The group also breached the embassy.

US Senators are calling on the Biden administration to go back on a previous decision to remove the Houthis from a terror blacklist.