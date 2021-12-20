.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense meets Yemeni Prime Minister

Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Monday met with Maeen Saeed, Yemen's Prime Minister. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, meets with Maeen Saeed, Yemen's Prime Minister. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Defense meets Yemeni Prime Minister

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Monday met with Maeen Saeed, Yemen’s Prime Minister, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Prince Khalid tweeted that he had “[m]et with HE [His Excellency] Prime Minister of Yemen Dr. Maeen Saeed to discuss the latest developments in Yemen.”

“I assured HE of the [Arab] Coalition’s commitment to supporting the brotherly Yemeni people and efforts to reach a political resolution to the conflict,” he added.

The two sides reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving security, stability, and peace for Yemen, in addition to a number of further issues, SPA reported.

The Kingdom’s vice defense minister reaffirmed the commitment of the Arab Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, to support Yemen’s government and its people, and endeavor to reach a political solution in the country.

He reiterated the Kingdom’s permanent position in support of the Yemeni government to confront the Houthi militia, backed by Iran. Preservation of the unity, security and solidity in Yemen was stated as a primary aim, the press agency added.

For his part, the Yemeni Prime Minister valued the Kingdom’s continuous support in all fields.

He stressed that the Kingdom’s support for Yemen’s Central Bank had impacted greatly on the stability of the Yemeni currency and the economic situation, according to SPA.

