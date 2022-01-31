Saudi Arabia condemns Houthis’ attempts to target UAE

Saudi Arabia condemned Yemen's Iran-backed “terrorist” Houthi militia’s attempts to target civilian sites and facilities in the UAE, the foreign ministry said on Monday.



The Kingdom stressed that it fully stands with the UAE against everything that threatens its security and stability, adding that it will continue to fend off the “terrorist” practices of the Houthis through leading the Arab Coalition forces in Yemen.

The UAE intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile attack early Monday, the third such attack within two weeks to target the Gulf country.



Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry reiterated its solidarity with the UAE against these “terrorist” attacks, and voiced its support of all measures taken by the UAE to maintain the security and safety of its citizens and residents.



