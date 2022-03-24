Saudi Arabia, US conclude series of joint Air Force exercises

The Royal Saudi Air Force and its United States counterpart have concluded a series of joint exercises, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The Saudi Air Force took part in the drill with F-15 C/SA jets while the US Air Force brought the F-16 and F-18 fighters.

The joint venture helped in “developing their capabilities” and in “raising efficiency and enhancing cooperation to face challenges,” SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia, under various agreements, has been holding join military exercises, the last reported between the Kingdom and Pakistan.

Called ‘al-Samsam 8,’ the military exercise between the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) and Pakistan Army, reportedly kicked off in Pakistan on February 21.

In December last year, the Royal Saudi Land Forces and the Pakistani Army conducted a similar exercise titled ‘Al Kaseh 3.’

Earlier 2021, Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) combat aircraft and crew members arrived in Pakistan’s Mushaf Air Base to participate in the Air Excellence Center Exercise.

This serial sortie was conducted alongside their US counterparts.

Saudi Arabia also participated in a huge US-led naval exercise in the Middle East, which saw the country publicly join Israel as part of a 60-country maritime exercise. Saudi Arabia and Israel share no diplomatic ties.

These frequent exercises are believed to strengthen capabilities in command and control, enhance cross-country military relations, and diligently prepare for any required prompt response to threats.

