Eid al-Fitr celebrated in cities across Saudi Arabia

People in Saudi Arabia celebrated the beginning of the Eid al-Fitr holiday across the Kingdom on Monday with prayers, gatherings, and traditional music and dance.

The festivities marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan and its dawn-to-dusk fasting.

Schools and workers were given time off for the celebrations, with most students and employees enjoying a full week’s holiday.

Riyadh

In the capital city, the region’s governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar performed a prayer at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

A sermon was led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, who praised God for the stability of the country, noting the hardships experienced by Muslims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medina

Worshippers from all over the world visited the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second-holiest site, for the Eid prayer.

Pilgrims were fed dates, sweets, and coffee, marking an end to the monthlong period of fasting.

The city’s governor Prince Faisal bin Salman welcomed various tribe leaders, senior civil and military officials, and a group of citizens of Medina who greeted him and extended their warm wishes.



Mecca

Eid prayers were held in Mecca’s Grand Mosque at full capacity for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman performed prayers at Islam’s holiest site.

Eastern Region

Prince Saud bin Nayef, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Region, welcomed a number of well-wishers including senior government ministers, and a number of civilians.

“We are pleased to meet you on this happy day after the pandemic conditions prevented us from seeing you on the holidays for two years,” he said.



Najran

In Najran, people enjoyed a variety of performances of folk songs, traditional dancing, and horse-riding.

The region’s governor Prince Jalawi bin Abdulaziz conveyed the congratulations of King Salman and the Crown Prince to local people and officials.



Al Baha

Governor Prince Dr. Hossam bin Saud welcomed the families of military personnel who lost their lives in service.

He presented Eid gifts to their children and wives, while exchanging greetings and praying for security, stability, and prosperity in Saudi Arabia.

Abha

As well as performing Eid prayers, people in the southern city of Abha are invited to enjoy the performance of a play at the King Khalid University, which runs from May 4 to 6 at 9:00 p.m.



Northern Region

Two poems in Arabic and the ancient Nabataean language were recited, and the traditional Saudi Ardah sword dance was performed under the patronage of the Northern Region’s governor Prince Faisal bin Khalid.

Tabuk

Tribal leaders, judiciary officials, military leaders, local government directors, military officials, and a group of civilians met with Tabuk region’s governor Prince Fahd bin Sultan at the government palace.

The Prince praised the efforts of the armed forces in defending the Kingdom’s northern borders.

