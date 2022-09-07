Gulf FMs in Riyadh for GCC ministerial meeting

Saudi Arabia’s deputy foreign minister welcomed senior diplomats from Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain ahead of a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meeting of foreign ministers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Walid al-Khuraiji greeted Qatar’s foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Kuwait’s foreign minister Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Sabah upon their arrivals at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Tuesday evening.

Omani foreign minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaid and Bahrain’s Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani were also welcomed at the airport.

The diplomats traveled to the Saudi capital in order to participate in the 153rd session of the GCC’s ministerial council, and for a meeting between the GCC and several central Asian countries.

The ministerial council is due to meet on Wednesday at the GCC headquarters in Riyadh, and it will be chaired by foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Ministers will follow up on issues discussed at the previous meeting in June, where matters including joint counterterrorism efforts, the Palestinian cause, Iranian occupation of United Arab Emirates islands, and the war in Yemen were raised.

The Gulf Cooperation Council is a political and economic union between Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE formed in 1981.

Read more:

Delegation from Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council visits UAE counterparts

Chinese President expresses support for Saudi Expo 2030 bid in letter to King Salman

Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal meets Chinese counterpart on G20 sidelines