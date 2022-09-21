UAE car washer scoops $2.7million in Mahzooz draw

A car washer in Dubai has become a multi-millionaire after scooping $2.72 million (Dh10 million) in the Mahzooz weekly draw.

Bharat, a 31-year-old Nepalese expat, who has been working as a car washman at a private Dubai-based company scooped the top prize after matching five out of the five winning numbers - 16, 27, 31, 37, 42 - in last week’s draw.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The father-of-two had been $350 a month and did not even have a bank account to his name before scooping the massive price in the grand draw. He had spent two years – since the Mahooz draw launched – participating in the hope of winning the prize.

Bharat has become the first Nepalese multi-millionaire to ever win the top prize - which is the equivalent to some 345,000,000 Nepalese Rupees.

“The excitement is overwhelming,” he said in a statement. “As I watched the live draw on Saturday night, I checked my numbers on the screen. It was impossible for me to sleep after that.”

Bharat he wants to use the win to provide his family with a good life.

“I am looking forward to paying off my mortgages and other bills as soon as possible,” he said. “It's important for me to set up the future of my two children aged five and three.”

“This would be an incredible thing to be able to accomplish. This prize will enable me to achieve so much. It will change the lives of so many people.”

Operated by EWINGS, Mahzooz has created dozens of multi-millionaires since inception.

Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, operator of Mahzooz, said: “We have been seeing an unprecedent enthusiasm among the Nepalese community to regularly participate in Mahzooz in the hope of joining the league of winners.”

“So far, over 3,200 lucky Nepalese participants have been among Mahzooz winners, 28 of which have scored the first and second prizes.”

The 94th weekly live Mahzooz draw also saw 41 winners share the second prize of $270,000 (Dh1 million).

Read more:

UAE expat scoops $2.7million in Mahzooz draw days before wedding