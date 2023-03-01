Saudi Arabia, UK sign defense agreement

Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman has met with Britain’s Defense Minister Ben Wallace on Wednesday in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

During the meeting a declaration of intent regarding the Kingdom's participation in the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program has been signed, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Future Combat Air System (FCAS), first announced in 2017 by French President Emmanuel Macron and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel, is designed to replace the Eurofighter and the Dassault Rafale with a combination of manned and unmanned aircraft from 2040.

-with Reuters