UAE bans rice exports for next four months

The United Arab Emirates has banned rice exports and re-exports for four months, including rice of Indian origin, the state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

The UAE said the ban would cover rice of all varieties including brown rice, fully or partially milled rice and broken rice.

Companies wishing to export or re-export rice must submit a request to the ministry of economy to obtain an export permit outside the country, WAM reported.

The ban follows a decision by India’s government last week to halt exports of non-basmati white and broken rice amid an increase in prices and after late but heavy monsoon rains caused significant damage to the crops.

Local suppliers and supermarkets in the UAE were expecting prices to rise, albeit temporarily, local media reported this week.

India, which accounts for more than 40 percent of world rice exports, on Friday also decided to restrict exports of deoiled rice bran until Nov. 30.

