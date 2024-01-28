Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city in 2024, Dubai on number four: Survey

Abu Dhabi has been ranked the safest city in the world for 2024, according to the online database Numbeo. Dubai ranked number four with Taiwan taking second place and Doha on third.

The emirate was ranked highest in safety index – scoring 86.9 – and last in crime levels – with a score of 13.1. The Venezuelan city of Caracas had the lowest safety index score of 17.8 and highest crime index of 82.2.

Dubai reported a safety index of 83.5 with a crime index of 16.5, according to Numbeo.

The ranking is based on data collected from surveys conducted by visitors on Numbeo’s website. The list included 195 countries.

“A safety index is the opposite of a crime index,” Numbeo said on its website. “If the city has a high safety index, it is considered very safe.”

Meanwhile, a crime index estimates the overall level of crime in a given city or country.

“We consider crime levels of 20 as very low, crime levels between 20 and 40 as low, crime levels between 40 and 60 as moderate, crime levels between 60 and 80 as high, and crime levels higher than 80 as very high,” Numbeo said.

Abu Dhabi ranked number two in 2023 followed by Dubai on number seven.

