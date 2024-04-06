Sharjah building fire leaves 5 dead, dozens hospitalized

1 min read

Five people were killed and dozens injured after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Sharjah on Thursday night.

The deaths were caused due to smoke inhalation, the UAE city’s police said in a statement on Friday.

A 39-story residential building in Al-Nahda was engulfed in flames, leading to the evacuation of 156 residents.

Among those hospitalized, 27 have been discharged, while 17 are still undergoing treatment.

Other evacuees have been provided with temporary accommodation, supported by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

Among the sheltered are 18 children aged between one and 10 years, authorities said.

Initial inquiry has revealed that the blaze spread rapidly due to smoldering waste, causing smoke and fire to reach the upper floors.

