US says destroyed Houthi drones after missile launch off Yemen

The United States military said Friday that coalition forces “engaged and destroyed” two drones in Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen after the Iran-backed group launched a ballistic missile into the Gulf of Aden.



The anti-ship missile launched on Thursday did not lead to any injuries or damage, US Central Command (CENTCOM), said in a statement on X.



Hours later, the US military “successfully engaged and destroyed one unmanned surface vessel (USV) and one unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen,” CENTCOM said.



Thursday marked the second consecutive day of attacks by the Houthis following a lull in strikes in recent weeks.



The Houthis have launched dozens of missile and drone strikes targeting shipping since November, saying they were acting in solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.



Thursday’s missile attack targeted the Liberia-flagged cargo ship MSC DARWIN VI in the Gulf of Aden, according to the Joint Maritime Information Center, which is run by a Western-led naval coalition.



“The vessel was not hit,” the organization said Friday.



The Houthis claimed the strike, alleging that the ship was Israeli-owned.



“The operation has achieved its objectives successfully,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on X on Thursday, without providing evidence.



Saree also said the Houthis “fired a number of ballistic and winged missiles” toward Israel.



The Houthis, who control much of Yemen’s Red Sea coast, are part of an “axis of resistance” of Iran allies and proxies targeting Israel in protest at its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



On Wednesday, the Houthis attempted an attack on MV Yorktown, a US-flagged shipping vessel, CENTCOM said.



The Houthi attacks have drawn reprisal strikes from the United States and Britain since January as well as the deployment of Western naval forces to counter strikes on ships plying the busy commercial routes.



