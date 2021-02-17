.
US, UK, France, Germany, Italy condemn Iraq attack in joint statement

A roof damaged after a barrage of rockets hit in and near Erbil International Airport last night, is seen in Erbil, Iraq February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A roof damaged after rockets hit Erbil International Airport. (Reuters)

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the United States issued a joint statement on Wednesday condemning the deadly attacks that took place on Feb. 15 on US-led forces in Erbil in nothern Iraq.

“We the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America condemn in the strongest terms the February 15 rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. We offer our condolences to the victims, their families, and the Iraqi people,” the statement said.

“Together, our governments will support the government of Iraq’s investigation into the attack with a view to holding accountable those responsible.”

A civilian contractor was killed and six others, including a US service member, were injured on Monday night when multiple rockets hit Erbil and its surrounding area at 9:30 p.m. local time.

At least three rockets landed near the Erbil International Airport, according to Reuters. Several loud explosions were reportedly heard at the scene and a fire broke out near the airport.

An investigation into the attack is underway with the regional government, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Tuesday.

“The terrorist act that targeted the Kurdistan region aims to create chaos,” Iraqi News Agency cited the prime minister as saying.

A man is treated at a hospital after he was injured during a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in and near Erbil International Airport, in Erbil. (Reuters)
Iran denied on Tuesday statements by some Iraqi officials that it has links to the Saraya Awliya al-Dam group, which claimed responsibility for the attack.

Some Iraqi officials have said the group has ties to the Iranian regime, Reuters reported on Tuesday, without naming the officials.

Several groups with ties to the Iranian regime have claimed a series of rocket and roadside bomb attacks against coalition forces, contractors working for the coalition and US installations - including the embassy in Baghdad - in recent months.

(With Reuters)

