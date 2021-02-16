Iran denied on Tuesday statements by some Iraqi officials that it has links to the Saraya Awliya al-Dam group, which claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in Erbil.

A civilian contractor was killed and six others, including a US service member, were injured on Monday night when multiple rockets hit Erbil and its surrounding area at 9:30 p.m. local time.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Iran considers Iraq’s stability and security as a key issue for the region... and rejects any action that disturbs the peace and order in that country,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media.

Watch: A rocket attack at a US-led military base in Kurdish northern #Iraq kills a civilian contractor and injures six other people including a #US service member.https://t.co/2cVDSJUYJl pic.twitter.com/LVTJAKv5tE — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 16, 2021

Some Iraqi officials have said the group has ties to the Iranian regime, Reuters reported on Tuesday, without naming the officials.

Several groups with ties to the Iranian regime have claimed a series of rocket and roadside bomb attacks against coalition forces, contractors working for the coalition and US installations - including the embassy in Baghdad - in recent months.

An investigation into the deadly attack on Iraq’s Erbil region is underway with the regional government, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Tuesday.

“The terrorist act that targeted the Kurdistan region aims to create chaos,” Iraqi News Agency cited the prime minister as saying.

Read more:

Investigation into attack on Iraq’s Erbil underway: Iraqi PM

UN, UK condemn deadly attack on Iraq’s Erbil, demand action against those responsible

US ‘outraged’ by attacks on Iraq’s Kurdistan region: Blinken