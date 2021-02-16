.
Broken glass is seen at the Bright Castle Motors building after reports of mortar shells landing near Erbil airport, in Erbil, Iraq February 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Iran denies links to group behind attack on Iraq’s Erbil

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Iran denied on Tuesday statements by some Iraqi officials that it has links to the Saraya Awliya al-Dam group, which claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in Erbil.

A civilian contractor was killed and six others, including a US service member, were injured on Monday night when multiple rockets hit Erbil and its surrounding area at 9:30 p.m. local time.

“Iran considers Iraq’s stability and security as a key issue for the region... and rejects any action that disturbs the peace and order in that country,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media.

Some Iraqi officials have said the group has ties to the Iranian regime, Reuters reported on Tuesday, without naming the officials.

Several groups with ties to the Iranian regime have claimed a series of rocket and roadside bomb attacks against coalition forces, contractors working for the coalition and US installations - including the embassy in Baghdad - in recent months.

An investigation into the deadly attack on Iraq’s Erbil region is underway with the regional government, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Tuesday.

“The terrorist act that targeted the Kurdistan region aims to create chaos,” Iraqi News Agency cited the prime minister as saying.

