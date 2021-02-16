.
UN, UK condemn deadly attack on Iraq’s Erbil, demand action against those responsible

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

The United Nations deplores the deadly rocket attacks on Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region that left one person dead and several others injured, UN Special Envoy to Iraq Jeanine Hennis said on Tuesday.

A civilian contractor was killed and six others, including a US service member, were injured on Monday night when multiple rockets hit Erbil and its surrounding area at 9:30 p.m. local time.

“We deplore the deadly rocket attack on Erbil. Such heinous, reckless acts pose grave threats to stability. Iraq must be shielded from (external) rivalries. We call for restraint and for close Baghdad-Erbil collaboration to bring culprits to justice,” Hennis wrote on Twitter.

For his part, the British Ambassador to Iraq condemned the attack and called for all those responsible to be help accountable.

At least three rockets landed near the Erbil International Airport, according to Reuters. Several loud explosions were reportedly heard at the scene and a fire broke out near the airport.

Monday’s attack was claimed by the Saraya Awliya al-Dam group, who said that they were targeting the “American occupation” in Iraq.

Iraqi officials say the group is linked to Iran. Several groups with ties to the Iranian regime have claimed a series of rocket and roadside bomb attacks against coalition forces, contractors working for the coalition and US installations - including the embassy in Baghdad - in recent months.

(With Reuters)

