Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned the “terrorist attack” that targeted Erbil International Airport in Iraq, the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A civilian contractor was killed and six others, including a US service member, were injured on Monday night when multiple rockets hit Erbil and its surrounding area at 9:30 p.m. local time.

The Saudi foreign ministry strongly condemned the “cowardly attacks that threaten the security and stability of Iraq and the region,” SPA said.

SPA added that the Kingdom affirmed that it stands in solidarity with Iraq and its people, and supports “all the steps and measures it takes to preserve its security.”

The United Arab Emirates also strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted several locations in the city of Erbil and its suburbs in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement that the “UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts and rejects of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability.”

The United Nations deplores the deadly rocket attacks on Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region that left one person dead and several others injured, UN Special Envoy to Iraq Jeanine Hennis said on Tuesday.

The United States said it was “outraged” by the attacks that left one dead and injured several members of the US Coalition on the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said early on Tuesday.

